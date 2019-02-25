Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Reaches $23.66 After 7.00% Down Move; Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Shorts Raised By 2.41%

The stock of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 57,261 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 6.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY SEES 2018 PRODUCTION 17.7 – 18.7 MBOE/D; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – QTRLY PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 14.8 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 14/05/2018 – Don’t Count on This Earnings Bonanza Lasting; 02/05/2018 – The Bond Bonanza in ETFs (Video); 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek appoints Eric Greager as CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCEI); 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 15/04/2018 – Indonesian Loan Bonanza Seen Tapering Off Heading Into ElectionsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $486.07 million company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $22.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BCEI worth $34.02M less.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) had an increase of 2.41% in short interest. VRCA’s SI was 119,100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 2.41% from 116,300 shares previously. With 53,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s short sellers to cover VRCA’s short positions. The SI to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.63%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 43,105 shares traded. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company has market cap of $281.12 million. The firm is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $486.07 million. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.