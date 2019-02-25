Boothbay Fund Management Position in Lennar (LEN) Has Trimmed by $695,106; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Amerco (UHAL) as Market Value Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 59.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 15,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,251 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $479,000, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 3.09M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 8.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 10,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,889 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.68M, up from 120,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $375. About 31,352 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has declined 7.52% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.52% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,681 shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $237.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 282,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85 million shares, and cut its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,744 activity. The insider HAYES THOMAS W bought 200 shares worth $76,010.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.81, from 1.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 0.51% less from 6.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,577 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Heartland Advisors accumulated 16,008 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 2,587 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 179,749 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 3,536 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,350 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0% or 10 shares. Andra Ap reported 10,600 shares stake. Citigroup reported 108 shares stake. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Brandes Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 19,411 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 19,795 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.02% or 741,282 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 837,470 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,590 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc owns 181,493 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 21,096 were accumulated by Gator Capital Management Ltd Co. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 97,065 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsr reported 200 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,488 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Janney Capital Ltd stated it has 7,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com reported 12,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pcj Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ruffer Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,977 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.74 million activity.