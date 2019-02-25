Boston Common Asset Management Upped Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) Holding by $4.22 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Raised by Commerce Bank

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 15.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 25,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,237 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.67M, up from 166,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 22.69 million shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,794 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28 million, up from 16,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $158.69. About 16.23 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $806.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 14,912 shares to 241,851 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 1,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,372 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $33.34 million activity. The insider Byron Michael sold $12,046. The insider Kress Colette sold 11,576 shares worth $3.08M. Shoquist Debora sold $858,685 worth of stock or 6,345 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 233,217 are owned by Royal London Asset Limited. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 315,464 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Company Of America invested in 1,720 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 42,856 are held by Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.53% or 24,680 shares in its portfolio. 3,080 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citizens Northern Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,299 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 136,489 shares. City Holding invested in 0.04% or 500 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 77 shares. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 405,855 shares. Melvin Management Lp has 1.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 425,000 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.24% or 1,613 shares.