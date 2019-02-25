Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Declined, Stelac Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding by $445,968

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 3,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,286 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 6,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 9.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 8,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,324 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.58M, down from 152,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $175.36. About 11.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 212,089 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. Bryn Mawr Com has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 410,346 shares. Grimes And has invested 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson owns 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,481 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Lc holds 4.78% or 327,138 shares. 350,850 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Llc. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% or 31,341 shares in its portfolio. Lynch And Associate In has 5.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 145,782 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,556 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. M Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,872 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Investment Mngmt accumulated 282,858 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 16.83 million shares. Cookson Peirce & stated it has 231,956 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. BROD FRANK H sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15 million. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $1.42B and $341.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 43,932 shares to 45,657 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $948.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 6,523 shares to 21,977 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

