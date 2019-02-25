Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Wesco International (WCC) Holding by $2.92 Million; Share Value Declined; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Price Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Position by $2.25 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 87.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 47,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,653 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409,000, down from 54,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 460,748 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 22.96% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 23.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 31,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.94M, up from 134,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 426,028 shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WCC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 4.74% less from 45.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 41,732 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 983 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 22,435 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Incorporated has 0.15% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability owns 36,636 shares. 11,577 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd. Natixis invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 975,674 were reported by Carlson Cap L P. 851 were accumulated by Amer Intl. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company reported 63,340 shares. New South Capital Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 305,848 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 8,573 shares. Franklin Resource owns 230,300 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $714.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 62,683 shares to 103,758 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 12,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MGLN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.18 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa holds 50,877 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 2,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambiar Investors Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,080 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 17,166 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 24,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oak Associates Ltd Oh stated it has 6,885 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Company Inv Advisors LP owns 1.13% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 165,732 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 58,802 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 4,240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 369,009 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Voya Investment Llc invested in 31,477 shares or 0% of the stock.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 51,030 shares to 514,467 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,726 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).