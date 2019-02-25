Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. Units N/A 0.00 350 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV N/A 0.00 1.29M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boxwood Merger Corp. Units and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. Units and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.61% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. Units -0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.4% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.2% 0.5% 1.32% 2.56% 0% 3.31%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. Units had bearish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. Units beats on 3 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.