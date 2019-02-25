Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Its Wendys Co (WEN) Position by $302,821; Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Lifted Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 16.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 1,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,276 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, up from 10,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 617,198 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 15.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 17,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,447 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 114,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q Rev $380.6M; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $503,182 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nicholas Partners Lp owns 474,105 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Stevens Cap L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 238,816 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 277,238 shares. Sei Investments invested in 56,149 shares. 800,000 are held by Maplelane Limited. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 55,322 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc stated it has 1,062 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 192,048 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 5.57M shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 205,259 were reported by Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $714.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse (VWO) by 39,728 shares to 44,295 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 11,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,331 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).