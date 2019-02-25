Bp Plc Has Decreased By $489,100 Its New Oriental Educatio Sp (EDU) Position; Pine Brook Road Advisors LP Has Boosted Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position By $14.39 Million

Bp Plc decreased New Oriental Educatio Sp (EDU) stake by 12.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 6,700 shares as New Oriental Educatio Sp (EDU)’s stock declined 21.53%. The Bp Plc holds 46,518 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 53,218 last quarter. New Oriental Educatio Sp now has $13.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 1.46M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp increased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 11.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp acquired 1.03M shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 46.61%. The Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp holds 9.64 million shares with $136.63 million value, up from 8.61 million last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 7.53 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS)

Among 10 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oasis Petroleum had 12 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Susquehanna. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, September 7. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 20 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. SunTrust upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, November 7 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, January 9. PiperJaffray reinitiated Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Sunday, November 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Palisade Management Limited Company Nj reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 158,701 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.17% stake. King Luther Cap stated it has 156,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc reported 60 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Swiss State Bank stated it has 471,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 500 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.03% or 88,584 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 460,820 were accumulated by Mairs And Power. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 199,830 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity. Reid Taylor L sold $241,200 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More news for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Oasis Petroleum, MasTec, Voya Financial, Everi, Harmonic, and Hemisphere Media Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “OASIS PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oasis Petroleum Inc. – OAS – Business Wire” and published on February 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

