Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Ci Global Investments Has Upped Holding by $26.02 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 41,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,102 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.72 million, up from 211,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 1.90 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods

Ci Global Investments Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc bought 542,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7.40 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $355.05M, up from 6.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 437,170 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Since September 13, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 sales for $74.61 million activity. 17,825 shares were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A, worth $1.10 million on Monday, November 19. $508,954 worth of stock was bought by Khan Fareed A on Tuesday, November 20.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $16.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 69,488 shares to 233,223 shares, valued at $63.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,234 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 22,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 8,921 shares. Gam Ag reported 43,123 shares stake. Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. 170 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 867 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Co invested in 25,562 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 5,125 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 300 are held by Dubuque Comml Bank. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com holds 9,871 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 99,923 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs has invested 0.16% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ci Global Investments Inc, which manages about $9.58B and $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 81,082 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $71.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,890 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

