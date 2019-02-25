Bright Rock Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake By $984,000; Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Shorts Decreased By 4.08%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. RRTS’s SI was 2.04M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 1.11M avg volume, 2 days are for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS)’s short sellers to cover RRTS’s short positions. The SI to Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc’s float is 7.92%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4943. About 375,707 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 91.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 16/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of 2017; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 19/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION COMPLETED A RESTATEMENT ON JAN. 31

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 26.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 6,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 29,050 shares with $4.78 million value, up from 23,050 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $462.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 4,559 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, APC – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulatory Pressures On Facebook And Their Impact – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active Users, Revenue & More – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $19.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

