Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Position in Facebook (FB); Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Holding by $406,440

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 22.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 4,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,543 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41M, down from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.44. About 150,133 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 23,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 5.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Prns Ltd reported 27,365 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Lomas Ltd Liability accumulated 105,806 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Lc holds 0.96% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. Atika Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.53% or 18,000 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,968 shares. 385,236 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Moreover, Channing Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 309,687 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 254 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset North America has 5,912 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital International Ca reported 3.3% stake. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 1,914 shares. Stifel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.10 million shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested in 65,192 shares or 1.59% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 sales for $182.00 million activity. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 1. $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. 3,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $495,309 on Monday, November 5. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $8.52M. 38,164 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $5.45M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 8,825 shares to 85,175 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold TSCO shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provident Investment holds 142,687 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 128 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 7,692 shares in its portfolio. 4,825 are owned by Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.06% or 104,400 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 370,006 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Co accumulated 152 shares. Fiera Cap Corp owns 567,240 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 36,252 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 1.40 million were reported by Ameriprise Inc.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.78 million activity. FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL had sold 19,818 shares worth $1.92M. Barbarick Steve K had sold 21,257 shares worth $1.89 million. $12.70 million worth of stock was sold by SANDFORT GREGORY A on Tuesday, September 4.