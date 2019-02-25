BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Contrasting side by side

Both BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.33B 0.63 43.24M -0.56 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1.20B 3.47 74.37M 0.96 89.92

Table 1 demonstrates BrightView Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. -1.86% 0% 0% LogMeIn Inc. 6.20% 4.6% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. BrightView Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc.’s annual dividend is $1.2 per share and it also boasts of a 1.45% dividend yield. BrightView Holdings Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BrightView Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, LogMeIn Inc.’s potential upside is 26.72% and its consensus price target is $104.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BrightView Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 0%. About 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. -10.87% -20.75% -38.13% 0% 0% -47.52% LogMeIn Inc. -6.31% -1.86% 1.84% -19.47% -25.02% -24.53%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.