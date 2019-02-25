BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

This is a contrast between BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.33B 0.61 43.24M -0.56 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 434.68M 8.39 154.86M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrightView Holdings Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BrightView Holdings Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. -1.86% 0% 0% Cloudera Inc. -35.63% -51.6% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cloudera Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Cloudera Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.3% of Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. -10.87% -20.75% -38.13% 0% 0% -47.52% Cloudera Inc. 3.16% -13.46% -26.97% -17.92% -20.44% -22.94%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has weaker performance than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.