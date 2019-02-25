Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $19.43 Million; Valuation Declined; Tronox LTD (TROX) Position Lifted by Fine Capital Partners Lp

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 58.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.37M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 2.13M shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 21/03/2018 – TRONOX – UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EMD ACQUISITION LLC TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF ITS ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 4.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 104,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $445.44M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 329,856 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $5.22 million activity. MAHONEY RICHARD S. also sold $1.17M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares. Gopal Ajei also sold $1.79M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, August 31. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold 2,454 shares worth $461,327. 3,511 shares were sold by Emswiler Shane, worth $657,224.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $11.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 602,602 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $132.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 45,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 14,144 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 13,631 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & accumulated 1,404 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 38,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 22,012 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. California-based Schwab Charles Inv Inc has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 18,923 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 83,420 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 456,139 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 114,528 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cipher Capital LP holds 35,413 shares. 130,823 are held by Fiera Capital Corporation. Lapides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Numerixs Inv owns 0.05% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 19,800 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). 10,636 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has 67,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Water Island Cap Lc holds 0.01% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) or 15,000 shares. Qs Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 225,021 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited has invested 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 528,165 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX).

Fine Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $1.72 billion and $790.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 826,631 shares to 116,586 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Since December 7, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $589,603 activity. 25,000 shares valued at $180,250 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 3,800 shares valued at $28,272 was made by van Niekerk Willem Hendrik on Friday, December 7. $150,066 worth of stock was bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, December 11.