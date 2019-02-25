Brunswick (BC) Upgraded By JP Morgan from Neutral; Element Capital Management Increased Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Holding

Element Capital Management Llc increased Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) stake by 627.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 82,490 shares as Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 95,631 shares with $3.16 million value, up from 13,141 last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.18M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors

In analysts report shared with investors on Monday, 25 February, JP Morgan has upped Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock to a Overweight. BC’s old rating was Neutral.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $365,399 activity. 13,235 Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) shares with value of $702,597 were bought by FERNANDEZ MANUEL A. Pfeifer John C had sold 5,446 shares worth $364,620. The insider Dekker Christopher F sold $79,858. Shares for $169,525 were bought by STAYER RALPH C.

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brunswick has $66 highest and $52 lowest target. $59’s average target is 11.24% above currents $53.04 stock price. Brunswick had 2 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 78.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 79.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highstreet Asset owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 14,067 shares. Globeflex L P accumulated 2,756 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 418,128 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 31,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 7,261 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,500 shares. Thompson Davis Inc invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Panagora Asset owns 311,510 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 80,257 are owned by Thompson Invest Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). First Mercantile Trust Communications invested in 1,850 shares. Redwood Capital Ltd holds 0.24% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 50,000 shares.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 17.65 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-earnings decline for Brunswick – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Marine sees record number of engines on display at the 2019 Miami International Boat Show – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Corporation (BC) CEO Dave Foulkes on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 704,129 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 13.48% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91

Element Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,466 shares to 155,819 valued at $23.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alcoa Corp stake by 46,608 shares and now owns 25,233 shares. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Monday, October 22 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Evercore. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $32 target in Monday, December 3 report. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 14.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Holds ‘Strong And Flexible Position,’ Can Navigate Economic Challenges – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toll Brothers: More Room To Run? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toll Brothers starts building in Portland market – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast its February 27, 2019 First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Homebuilders Ahead Of Next Week’s Busy Schedule – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.