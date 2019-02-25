Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Target (TGT) Holding By $1.62 Million; Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (VIPS) Shorts Decreased By 28.57%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 31.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 18,361 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 39,572 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 57,933 last quarter. Target Corp now has $38.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 4.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B

Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS) had a decrease of 28.57% in short interest. VIPS’s SI was 16.81 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 28.57% from 23.54 million shares previously. With 9.00 million avg volume, 2 days are for Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS)’s short sellers to cover VIPS’s short positions. The SI to Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 4.04%. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 15.69M shares traded or 103.55% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 35.60% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VIPS, CAR, DLPH and ATTU among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Stock Movers 02/20: (CAR) (HTZ) (ALB) Higher; (CBLK) (LASR) (VIPS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 7 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by CLSA. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 12 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 23. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Nomura.

More recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Still Can’t Get This 1 Thing Right – Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Target Stock Doesnâ€™t Look Cheap Enough – Investorplace.com” on January 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $788.02 million for 12.13 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target had 13 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, December 26. Cowen & Co upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, November 7 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 23 with “Underweight”.