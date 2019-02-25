Buckingham Analyzed TopBuild (BLD) with $69 Target; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Sentiment Is 1.02

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 89 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 87 sold and decreased stakes in Commercial Metals Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 99.10 million shares, down from 102.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Commercial Metals Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 68 Increased: 64 New Position: 25.

Buckingham analyst has initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) with a $69 target price per share and “Buy” rating. The target price per share means a potential upside of 17.09% from company’s last stock price.

The stock increased 1.46% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 47,096 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has declined 27.57% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 02/04/2018 – TopBuild Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates TopBuild Corp ‘BB’, Otlk Stable; Notes Rated ‘BB-‘; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR WAITING PERIOD FOR USI; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – TopBuild 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD – SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $263 MLN TO $284 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 M Bond Offering

Among 4 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. TopBuild has $81 highest and $67 lowest target. $74’s average target is 25.57% above currents $58.93 stock price. TopBuild had 4 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 18. SunTrust downgraded TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 45.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BLD’s profit will be $43.16 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by TopBuild Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company for 2.19 million shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 2.58 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 2.4% invested in the company for 187,259 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 0.92% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.