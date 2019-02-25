Buckingham Starts Coverage On Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) with $38 Target; Texas Roadhouse Has 1.41 Sentiment

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 148 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 105 sold and decreased stock positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 63.11 million shares, down from 64.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Texas Roadhouse Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 83 Increased: 91 New Position: 57.

In a an analyst report sent to clients and investors today, Buckingham analysts began Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) coverage with a “Hold” rating, and a $38 TP.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.48 million activity. Shares for $165,250 were bought by BERQUIST CARL T on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 10,675 shares valued at $337,429 was made by FROST RICHARD W on Wednesday, November 21. MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M also bought $229,110 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares. NOVICH NEIL S bought $497,828 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $101,635 was made by ISABELLA PAUL on Wednesday, November 21. Harrison Christopher Anthony had bought 4,750 shares worth $149,147.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 6,124 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10,108 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 450,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 263,744 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 2.87% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Axa holds 0.02% or 165,000 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 6,652 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 42,372 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3.06 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 19,950 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 11,850 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 22,671 shares. Clayton Dubilier Rice Lc holds 1.54% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 314,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 336,295 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $25 lowest target. $35.43's average target is -6.07% below currents $37.72 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 11 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by William Blair on Monday, October 8 to "Market Perform". The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 15 with "Underperform". Stephens maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Stephens has "Buy" rating and $4000 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to "Hold" on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, November 20 with "Outperform". Raymond James maintained the shares of BECN in report on Thursday, October 25 with "Strong Buy" rating. The firm has "Neutral" rating by Wedbush given on Friday, December 14. The firm earned "Outperform" rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained the shares of BECN in report on Wednesday, November 21 with "Hold" rating. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Longbow.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates full-service casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The firm operates and franchises its restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse name. It has a 28.64 P/E ratio. It also operates sports restaurants under the BubbaÂ’s 33 name.

Sib Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for 228,748 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp owns 82,408 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 1.56% invested in the company for 184,929 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Co Ma has invested 1.38% in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 509,320 shares.