SET Index: A Small But Terrible Index

Almost two decades after the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, Asia has grown to become an economic powerhouse. And C.I. Group Public Company Limited is proud to work there. That time, almost all Asian nations had suffered vastly— especially Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. Even if the meltdown had begun with Thailand’s financial woes, the country has since then emerged victorious in the recovery process, successfully overcoming all the economic challenges.

Thailand is one of today’s fastest growing economies, thanks to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). It may not yet be as experienced and as large as other stock exchanges in Asia but it is surely full of potentials that can facilitate further economic progress. There is no doubt that with a constant growth C.I. Group Public Company Limited and others will expand its lists of investors.

The SET

The SET was formed in April 1975 to serve as Thailand’s main stock exchange. More than 500 companies are already listed on it as of January 2015, bringing its total market valuation to almost $500 billion. Interestingly as well, the SET has made Thailand as the first Asian country to join the Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative of the United Nations (UN).

The pre-market trading on the SET opens at 9:00 a.m. and lasts for 25 to 30 minutes. The regular trading immediately follows and lasts until 12:30 p.m. Before the regular trading resumes, there is another pre-market trading that opens at 2:00 p.m. and lasts for 25 to 30 minutes. Then, the regular trading immediately resumes and lasts until 4:30 p.m. As soon as the market closes, the post-market trading opens and lasts for 30 to 40 minutes. Investors are catching up with C.I. Group Public Company Limited at this time.

The SET Index

The SET Index was established a few days after the foundation of the SET in April 1975. Its base value of 100 points had also been established on that day.

The SET Index is a broad representation of the Thai equity market, paving way to the establishment of investible sub-indices: 1) SET100; and 2) SET50. The former monitors the 100 most active companies on the SET while the latter monitors the 50 most active companies. A stock cannot be included in the SET50 if it is not included in the SET100.

First published in August 1995, the SET50 has a base value of 1,000. Like its parent indices, it measures stocks based on market capitalization. Rebalancing of the components occur every December and June every year. The changes made then take effect on the first trading day of the following months, respectively.

The components of the SET50 are classified into various sectors. The biggest sectors include Transportation, Materials, and Energy.

In October 2011, the SET50 had posted its all-time low of 636.07. In May 2013, it had posted its all-time high of 1,079.78.

The potentials of the Thai equity market cannot be underestimated. The same goes for its growth prospects. By 2019, Asia is widely believed to account for more than a quarter of the global financial wealth; and Thailand is surely one of the reasons behind that success.

C.I. Group Public Company Limited manufactures and sells air conditioning products and parts primarily in Thailand. The company has market cap of $294.03 million. The firm provides condenser, evaporator, water, truck and bus air conditioning, replacement, all-aluminum, tubing, air handling unit, and refrigerating coils, as well as coils for industrial applications comprising aeronautics, beverage, dairy and food processing, petrochemical and gas compression, and power generation industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers design and built services for healthcare facilities, such as negative/positive pressurized rooms, operation theaters, pharmaceutical storage rooms, and others.