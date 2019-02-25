C&J Energy Services (CJ) Hold Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Citigroup; The Target Price Given is $20; Trimas (TRS) SI Decreased By 12.61%

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) had a decrease of 12.61% in short interest. TRS’s SI was 506,400 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 12.61% from 579,500 shares previously. With 101,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS)’s short sellers to cover TRS’s short positions. The SI to Trimas Corporation’s float is 1.12%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 34,838 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS)

EU: In a report issued on Monday morning, Citigroup reconfirmed their Hold rating on shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ). They currently have a $20 price target on the company. Citigroup’s target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s last stock close.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 809,469 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) has declined 53.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 25/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Chief Financial Officer Mark Cashiola Resigns; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA RESIGNED; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Rev $553M; 29/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018, SUCCESSFULLY UPSIZED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR UP TO $400.0 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY; 26/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC SEES ESTIMATED 2018 CAPEX BUDGET OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS

Analysts await C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 167.57% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.37 per share. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by C&J Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -256.25% negative EPS growth.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for gas and oil industry primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services divisions.

Among 6 analysts covering C\u0026J Energy Services (CJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. C\u0026J Energy Services has $28 highest and $16 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 32.99% above currents $17.67 stock price. C\u0026J Energy Services had 8 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, January 28 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 30. The stock of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Credit Suisse maintained C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) on Monday, September 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. On Wednesday, December 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $155,423 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Zalupski Robert J, worth $155,423 on Thursday, August 30.

TriMas Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. The Packaging segment offers steel and plastic closure caps, drum enclosures, and specialty plastic closures, as well as dispensing systems, such as foamers, pumps, and specialty sprayers under the Rieke, Arminak & Associates, Englass, Innovative Molding, and Stolz brands to store, transport, process, and dispense various products for industrial, food and beverage, health, beauty, and home markets.