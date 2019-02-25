Cabot (CBT) Stock Declined While Cabot-Wellington Has Boosted Position by $9.07 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Stake in International Bus Mach (IBM) as Shares Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60 million, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 76,451 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in International Bus Mach (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,784 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.57 million, down from 125,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in International Bus Mach for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 775,283 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3.36 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 12,507 shares. M&T Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 18,159 shares. 92,016 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Stifel Financial owns 4,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 46,209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,600 are held by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 8,493 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 10,927 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 97 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 17,546 shares stake. State Street reported 1.66M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability reported 3,882 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $157.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Mngmt owns 12,180 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Tiemann Advsr Ltd has 0.64% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp owns 373,624 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Inc stated it has 3,077 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Essex Financial Services Incorporated holds 25,825 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moody Natl Bank Division owns 22,647 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 1,481 shares. Skba Management Lc accumulated 148,110 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,821 were reported by Asset Management. Valley Natl Advisers owns 3,896 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31.

