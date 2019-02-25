Cacti Asset Management Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Service Now (NOW) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 59.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 21,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,961 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.54M, up from 37,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $237.26. About 899,772 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.15M, up from 196,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 2.09M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 14/03/2018 – Goldman’s Black Box Charity Reveals Tech Billionaires (Video); 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Goldman chief Jörg Kukies named as German deputy finance minister; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video)

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,795 were accumulated by Savant Capital Limited Company. 31 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc. Massachusetts Finance Company Ma invested 1.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Convergence Prns Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,295 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv has 1.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northern reported 4.17M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial reported 3,101 shares. Moreover, Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,137 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 1.37% or 14,091 shares. 2,183 are owned by Loews Corporation. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena has 5,000 shares. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 3,611 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 233,815 shares to 31,550 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $78.03 million activity. Shares for $381,564 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 3,831 shares valued at $649,278 was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. CODD RONALD E F sold $2.06M worth of stock. Donahoe John J also sold $2.51M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

