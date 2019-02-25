Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Edison Intl (EIX) Holding By $435,098; Medifast (MED)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Medifast Inc (MED) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.44, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 115 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 111 cut down and sold their positions in Medifast Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Medifast Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 88 Increased: 66 New Position: 49.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Edison Intl (EIX) stake by 43.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc analyzed 6,494 shares as Edison Intl (EIX)'s stock declined 12.31%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 8,395 shares with $568,000 value, down from 14,889 last quarter. Edison Intl now has $19.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. for 10,798 shares. 12 West Capital Management Lp owns 115,341 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Investment Management L P De has 1.15% invested in the company for 72,197 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 0.76% in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,645 shares.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 316,404 shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (MED) has risen 91.40% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 98.33% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MED’s profit will be $14.24 million for 26.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 11.82% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $316.04 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.82% negative EPS growth.