Cadence Capital Management Upped Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Position By $395,301; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Axogen (AXGN) Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 104.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 17,187 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 33,678 shares with $788,000 value, up from 16,491 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $4.66B valuation. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 5.86 million shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Axogen Inc (AXGN) stake by 46.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 83,975 shares as Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 94,976 shares with $3.50 million value, down from 178,951 last quarter. Axogen Inc now has $698.05M valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 220,391 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has risen 11.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) stake by 690,000 shares to 720,000 valued at $133.77M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) stake by 115,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, UXIN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming February Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, MAXR and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, DXC, MAXR and BRS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, ALKS, GE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AxoGen had 2 analyst reports since October 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 2,095 shares to 20,358 valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 46,568 shares and now owns 86,396 shares. Turning Pt Brands Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Goodyear Tire \u0026 Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Goodyear Tire \u0026 Rubber had 6 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. Argus Research maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $26 target. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Longbow.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Buys by Directors: Geissler’s $652.6K Bet on GT – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Balmoral Reports 124.50 Metres Grading 1.05 g/t Gold From Afric Gold Deposit, Northshore Joint Venture, Ontario – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goodyear (GT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “March 29th Options Now Available For Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank owns 1,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp invested in 0.03% or 258,324 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 71,552 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 1,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 886,072 shares. 8,925 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 66,719 shares. Cambridge Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Telemus Capital Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 10,669 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 183,807 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 311,334 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $652,628 was bought by Geissler Werner.