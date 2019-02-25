Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Analysts See $-0.11 EPS; J C Penney (JCP) Has 0.91 Sentiment

J C Penney Corp Inc (JCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 85 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 93 sold and decreased their stakes in J C Penney Corp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 206.25 million shares, down from 208.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding J C Penney Corp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 53 Increased: 56 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $-0.11 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 178.57% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s analysts see 266.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 6,105 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.57 per share. JCP’s profit will be $59.93 million for 1.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why J.C. Penney’s Q4 Earnings May Decide Its Future – Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in J. C. Penney (JCP) Stock – Zacks.com” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.C. Penney Turns Back The Clock – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “JCPenney Bangalore Receives LEED Platinum Certification NYSE:JCP – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $387.94 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 6.45 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has declined 58.41% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.41% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY CEO MARVIN ELLISON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO leaving means the company is doomed; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – FY2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN LOSS OF$0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 18/04/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – WILL BE SOLICITING PROXIES IN SUPPORT OF PROPOSALS, ELECTION OF NOMINEES TO CRIUS ENERGY BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Penney’s Problem Is Not the Weather; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $350 MLN; 17/05/2018 – JCP MARKED DOWN WOMEN’S, KIDS APPAREL, IMPACTING GROSS MARGIN; 26/03/2018 – JCP Announces Nomination of Lalit Aggarwal, Anu Dhir, Ali Hedayat and James Pappas for Crius’ Board; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 13c

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 6.55 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, J. Goldman & Co Lp has 0.37% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.34% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 46,834 shares.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $572,444 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $125,750 was made by KORNSTEIN DON R on Thursday, December 20. Benninger Thomas M. had bought 41,000 shares worth $319,390 on Tuesday, November 20. $100,007 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L on Friday, December 21. Another trade for 17,834 shares valued at $146,453 was made by Roca Marco on Tuesday, November 13.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caesars Responds To Carl Icahn, Will ‘Carefully Evaluate’ Proposals (NASDAQ:CZR) – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars +6.3% on report Icahn will push for sale – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CZR March 29th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Athena Advsr Limited Co reported 48,342 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kj Harrison & Prns reported 261,420 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.35 million shares. 2.00 million were accumulated by Beach Point Cap Mgmt L P. 25,990 are owned by Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Voya Invest Lc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Levin Strategies L P accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Marathon Asset Mgmt L P has invested 9.72% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bridger Mgmt Ltd reported 2.93 million shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 28,228 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership owns 603,522 shares. Family Corp owns 0.14% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 23,757 shares. Qs Lc reported 102 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 8 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 7 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by UBS.