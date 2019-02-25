Calavo Growers (CVGW) Valuation Declined While Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Holding by $768,000; Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) Market Value Declined While Wellington Shields & Company Upped Its Position

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by 5.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72 million, up from 144,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Calavo Growers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 88,658 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 23.30% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 108.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,240 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 39,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 3.29M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $184.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,838 shares to 14,266 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Internat (NYSE:PM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More important recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ABB Ltd. (ABB) Secures $42M Order for Train Technologies from Indian Railways – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “5 Power And Pollution Disrupters – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Sight Machine Wins ABB Award for Industrial Automation and Energy Efficiency; Named to 2019 Global Cleantech 100 – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Data-Center, Robotics, Pot Stocks And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $148.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 240,300 shares to 16.05 million shares, valued at $566.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CVGW shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.84 million shares or 2.15% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has 33,869 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 21,013 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 3,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Amer Century stated it has 14,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 6,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 10,111 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 657,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 110,954 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,485 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 0.02% or 50,104 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 43,494 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 9,838 shares stake.