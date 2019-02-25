Call Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.94 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Declined, Holder Ar Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 39.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 17.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 96.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72,000, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 15.25M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. $54,166 worth of stock was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, October 29. 40,000 shares valued at $2.03 million were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11. Rosenberg Donald J had sold 6,297 shares worth $347,746 on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $255.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Call Ishr China Lrg Cap (Call) (FXI) by 12,000 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Call Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Fun (TIP).

