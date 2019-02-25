Cambridge Advisors Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Ally Financial Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $1.00 Million

Ally Financial Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 16.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ally Financial Inc sold 500 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Ally Financial Inc holds 2,500 shares with $5.01M value, down from 3,000 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $807.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $13.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1644.66. About 1.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 13.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,105 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 20,401 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 23,506 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $827.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $175.39. About 9.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Apple had 53 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 3. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 3. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 4 by HSBC. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $245 target in Wednesday, September 5 report.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. On Friday, February 1 LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,521 shares. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 166,848 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. North Mgmt accumulated 104,103 shares or 3.83% of the stock. California-based Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Appleton Prtnrs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,712 shares. Argent Commerce accumulated 140,931 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Cutler Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,150 shares. Chatham Capital Gp Inc has invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cardinal Capital Mngmt accumulated 36,266 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 227,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested in 123,391 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 2.58% stake. 2.72M are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 7.41 million shares or 3.92% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 12 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, September 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2350 target. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27.

Ally Financial Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 5,000 shares to 12,000 valued at $979,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 75,000 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.61 million are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Overbrook reported 140 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 275 shares stake. Blackrock owns 25.55 million shares. David R Rahn Assoc reported 2,735 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell holds 0.33% or 635 shares. Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 636 shares. Mariner Wealth holds 0.14% or 1,268 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt has 292 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd holds 1.86% or 168,487 shares. Montgomery Mgmt Incorporated owns 105 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc accumulated 22,148 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 4,974 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Ithaka Group has invested 8.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Investment Mgmt has invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $62.18 million activity. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $3.92 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02M was made by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

