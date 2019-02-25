Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.54 Million as Market Value Declined; As Tjx Cos The (TJX) Stock Value Declined, Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Its Position

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (TJX) by 14.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 153,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 931,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.36 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 8.44M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) by 94.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 59,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $317,000, down from 62,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $97.4. About 1.09M shares traded or 69.86% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 1.22% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $552.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Com (NYSE:LH) by 3,336 shares to 57,437 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 11,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Sml 600 Gwt Etf (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 0.32% more from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,873 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 28,558 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,593 shares in its portfolio. 248,500 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.14% or 115,440 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 486,413 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% or 154,092 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Intll Gp owns 188,578 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.15% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 61,900 shares. 61,163 are held by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Duncker Streett And has 3,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Management Lc owns 82 shares.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.93 million activity. 27,474 shares were sold by STEWART H MALCOLM, worth $2.61M on Monday, December 3. Gallagher Michael P had sold 1,841 shares worth $173,754 on Wednesday, November 21. The insider PAULSEN WILLIAM F sold $1.01M. CAMPO RICHARD J had sold 63,000 shares worth $5.97M. MCGUIRE WILLIAM B also sold $202,790 worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Tuesday, October 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Financial Corp In invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 3,953 are held by Summit Asset Management Lc. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 27,184 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,045 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 4.58% or 2.44 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1.46 million shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.2% or 208,644 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,242 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 86,611 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 120,000 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Weybosset And Ltd Liability reported 4.89% stake. Bristol John W reported 931,427 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Finance Pa reported 4,686 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.55 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.