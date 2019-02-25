Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) as Share Price Declined; Kestrel Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Big Lots (BIG) by $360,800

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 31.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 20,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $748,000, down from 67,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 429,388 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52 million, down from 140,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 418,533 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG)

Another recent and important AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “America Movil’s (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney Reports Big Q1 Earnings Beat, Gets Boost From TV Networks (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan – The Wall Street Journal” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Steel CEO optimistic about path forward for Fairfield project in 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will AT&T Be The Next Kraft Heinz? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold BIG shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Maverick Cap owns 735,876 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.22% or 13,645 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 17,305 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 9,427 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.03% or 37,239 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,378 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 25,856 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 48,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 318 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 7,354 shares.