Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms GBX 80.00 Price Objective On Tungsten (LON:TUNG), Reaffirms “Buy” Rating; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shorts Down By 10.3%

Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 80.00 target price per share on the 46.50 million GBP market cap company or 123.40% upside potential. In a research note revealed to clients and investors on Monday morning, Tungsten Corporation (LON:TUNG) stock had its “Buy” Rating restate by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) had a decrease of 10.3% in short interest. SYBT’s SI was 356,100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 10.3% from 397,000 shares previously. With 30,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s short sellers to cover SYBT’s short positions. The SI to Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s float is 1.73%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 23,409 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 27.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

The stock increased 5.01% or GBX 1.71 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 35.81. About 510,180 shares traded or 85.89% up from the average. Tungsten Corporation Plc (LON:TUNG) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides supply chain financing and spend analytics to buyers and suppliers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Malaysia. The company has market cap of 46.50 million GBP. The firm operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; and payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 61 buys, and 5 sales for $165,269 activity. On Monday, October 22 Priebe Stephen M bought $3,133 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 95 shares. Another trade for 20 shares valued at $682 was bought by Bickel Paul J III. 20 shares were bought by Northern Richard, worth $682 on Friday, January 4. Shares for $36,005 were sold by Dishman William on Friday, September 28. 102 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $3,112 were bought by Heitzman Donna L. 64 shares were bought by Herde Carl G, worth $2,174. Brown J McCauley also bought $1,956 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, November 29.