Capital Growth Management LP Upped Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Holding; Wesbanco Bank Increases Stake in Eog Resources (EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 28.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 43,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,956 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.87M, up from 151,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.16 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 66.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 5.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.91% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 14.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105.60M, up from 8.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 14.12M shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 7.88% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,045 shares to 41,322 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 4,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,232 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa stated it has 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Spc Fincl reported 8,955 shares. Putnam Fl Management stated it has 161,900 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 163,986 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas accumulated 20,590 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 2.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.91 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 225,700 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 439,127 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 358,896 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 4,169 shares. 2,300 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ssi Inv reported 1,614 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 654 shares.

More recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources expects Q4 profit bump from oil and gas hedging – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within EOG Resources, Flowserve, Church & Dwight Co., Fitbit, Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR, and Iconix Brand Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stock Dividends Continue to Grow by Leaps and Bounds – Fox Business” with publication date: February 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.05 million activity. 2,388 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $235,851 were sold by Yacob Ezra Y. 2,489 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $317,203 were sold by Trice David W. Another trade for 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 was sold by CRISP CHARLES R.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 280,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FIS, Banco Bradesco to unwind joint venture, sign new long-term contract – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arconic, Canopy Growth, and Banco Bradesco Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on October 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Bradesco, S.A. (BBD) CEO Octavio de Lazari, Jr. on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PRA Group in partnership with Banco Bradesco for nonperforming loan servicing – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 11, 2018.