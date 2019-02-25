Capital Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Omnicom (OMC) by $917,388 as Share Value Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Atria Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $916,895 as Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicom (OMC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,639 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40M, up from 51,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.69M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 39.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, down from 5,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $262.35. About 1.41 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, M&R Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 61,402 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Lc. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 36,500 shares. 19,455 are owned by Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sun Life Finance invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lc has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 34,531 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 626 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 579,851 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 54,693 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co reported 422,275 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 686,934 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,750 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 746,145 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tech Select (XLK) by 112,815 shares to 624,959 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 8,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,631 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Mkt Index (BND).

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.10 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was sold by Nelson Jonathan B.. 533 shares valued at $40,657 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Thursday, October 18.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Omnicom Group, Venator Materials, Leidos, International Flavors & Fragrances, Odonate Therapeutics, and Aqua America â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Sky Bench: A Retail Experience Design Consultancy Launches – GuruFocus.com” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Lattice Semiconductor, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Steel Dynamics, HollyFrontier, Omnicom Group, and Ultra Clean â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Report by sparks & honey Explores the Forces Shaping Culture in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6,273 shares to 8,822 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 8,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Align Technology Inc. Sank 43.5% in October – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, ALGN, CORT – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Align Technolog Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Accuray & China Isotope Collaborate to Sell Radiation Devices – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Align Technology (ALGN) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors & Cabot invested in 2,662 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Co reported 10,275 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 401,642 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1,706 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 0.47% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 536,683 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 30,114 shares. 480,391 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc. Creative Planning stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,041 shares. Da Davidson & Com invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% stake. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.75 million activity. Tay Julie sold $318,228 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, August 27 LACOB JOSEPH sold $3.82M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 10,000 shares. 3,895 shares were sold by Beard Simon, worth $1.50M. On Tuesday, November 27 Kolli Sreelakshmi sold $1.12 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 5,000 shares.