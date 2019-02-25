Capital Management Associates Has Lifted Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $319,300; Scharf Investments Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $393,600

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 107,759 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.61. About 1.17M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wendell David Associate, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,453 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 134,662 are held by Lpl Ltd Llc. Cleararc Inc reported 10,344 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.05% or 29,739 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 1,638 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 13,361 shares. 200 were reported by Barrett Asset Limited Liability. Naples Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.44% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp And has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First City Cap Inc has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Markston International Limited Liability Company owns 105,640 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.50 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 selling transactions for $182.00 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, October 3. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $106.35 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 564,540 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $157.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 347,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 9,748 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.65% or 522,624 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,478 shares. Allen Limited Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 361,306 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 6,100 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 139 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd owns 116,720 shares. First City Capital Mngmt reported 1,330 shares stake. Bremer Association reported 15,311 shares stake. Solaris Asset Mgmt invested 2.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 29,318 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.66% or 258,000 shares in its portfolio. 581 are owned by Exchange Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Miles Capital has 5,662 shares.

