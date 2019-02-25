Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) as Stock Price Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Its Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 173,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $858.66 million, down from 17.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 4.36 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 66.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 17,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, down from 26,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $311.5. About 347,356 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. The insider HENRY I. PATRICIA sold $30,245. Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, December 6.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,600 shares to 32,829 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 3.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,657 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Ser Limited Com has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Service Group holds 950,336 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Lc has 16.77M shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 159,688 shares. Richard C Young invested in 198,568 shares or 1.83% of the stock. 134,818 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Assoc Llc. Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 68,694 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.77% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 41,928 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 75,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Letko Brosseau And Associates reported 0.44% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Crawford Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 13,573 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Co has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Lc reported 10,292 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $402.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 323 shares to 1,406 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 184,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa invested in 0.16% or 57,346 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Newfocus Grp Limited Com owns 10,715 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Paloma Ptnrs Management Com accumulated 0.24% or 37,569 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company invested in 2,954 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 11,087 shares in its portfolio. 1,354 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Crawford Counsel holds 0.06% or 5,344 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 625 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 600 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,158 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 3,431 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 436,649 shares.