Capwealth Advisors Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Upped by $3.00 Million; U S Concrete (USCR) Share Value Declined While Gm Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 142,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.24 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 10.21 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 27.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 31,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77 million, down from 114,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 361,732 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USCR’s profit will be $8.41M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. ROSSI THEODORE P had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,500. Sutherland Colin McGill sold 130 shares worth $4,744. $192,850 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was bought by Rayner Robert Martin. The insider BEHRING DAVID ANDREW bought 500 shares worth $17,500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $609.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL) by 5,345 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,520 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

