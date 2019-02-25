Cardstack (CARD) fell -16.56% for a day

It was bad day for Cardstack (CARD), as it declined by $-0.0002893239 or -16.56%, touching $0.0014578011. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Cardstack (CARD) is looking for the $0.00160358121 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00235926650491808. The highest price was $0.0018212031 and lowest of $0.0010580589 for February 24-25. The open was $0.001747125. It last traded at IDEX exchange.

For a month, Cardstack (CARD) tokens went up 131.91% from $0.0006286 for coin. For 100 days CARD is up 2.02% from $0.001429. It traded at $0.00229 200 days ago. Cardstack (CARD) has 6.00B coins mined with the market cap $8.75 million. It has 6.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/06/2018. The Crypto CARD has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Cardstack is a decentralized platform that aims to make blockchain usable and scalable for the mass market. At this platform, users can be provided with a feature named Cardstack Framework, a comprehensive SDK to create card-based blockchain apps.

CARD is an Ethereum based token developed by Cardstack to be a medium of exchange within the platform. It will be used to reward open-source developers, also, CARD holders can become miners to validate transactions and earn fees.