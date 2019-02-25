CarGurus Inc. (CARG) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Comparison side by side

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD), both competing one another are Auto Dealerships companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus Inc. 418.66M 11.11 49.94M 0.44 78.93 Lithia Motors Inc. 11.82B 0.18 265.70M 13.23 5.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CarGurus Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc. Lithia Motors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CarGurus Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus Inc. 11.93% 33.7% 24.6% Lithia Motors Inc. 2.25% 25.8% 5.9%

Liquidity

CarGurus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Lithia Motors Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. CarGurus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lithia Motors Inc.

Dividends

Meanhile, Lithia Motors Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.16 per share and 1.31% dividend yield. CarGurus Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CarGurus Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Lithia Motors Inc.’s average price target is $105, while its potential upside is 17.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of CarGurus Inc. shares and 0% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 20.9% of CarGurus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CarGurus Inc. -10.54% -13.26% -30.02% 0.78% 12.8% 16.11% Lithia Motors Inc. -14.27% -16.54% -14.09% -30.35% -41.21% -37.46%

For the past year CarGurus Inc. had bullish trend while Lithia Motors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CarGurus Inc. beats Lithia Motors Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.