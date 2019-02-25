Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Position in Sysco Com (SYY) by $483,187; Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Halliburton Co (HAL) Position

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 58.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,686 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 15,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 6.21 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 63.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,872 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $283,000, down from 10,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 1.94M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.15 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 2,000 shares. 15,989 shares valued at $648,034 were sold by Brown James S on Thursday, September 20.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $147.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,348 shares to 3,248 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,856 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH).

Another recent and important Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Halliburton (HAL) Appoints M. Katherine Banks and Patricia Hemingway Hall to Board – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco: A Crown Jewel Investment – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc. NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco +2% after FQ2 margin gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $1.24 billion activity. Frank Joshua D. had sold 1.52 million shares worth $101.38M. Shares for $158.24 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Monday, September 10. The insider TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold 5,000 shares worth $330,850. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Libby Russell T. sold $3.81M.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $945.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iq Arb Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 47,444 shares to 56,444 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 120,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf.

