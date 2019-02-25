Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Mar 15, 2019; Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Its Dillards (DDS) Stake

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Mar 4, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $53.19 translates into 0.49% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Mar 5, 2019 as record date. Jan 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 40,967 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has risen 4.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Dillards Inc (DDS) stake by 0.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 5,820 shares as Dillards Inc (DDS)’s stock declined 13.84%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.28 million shares with $97.62M value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Dillards Inc now has $1.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 316,913 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has risen 11.06% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.87, from 2.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Cass Information Systems, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 5.97 million shares or 0.42% more from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 13,769 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Parkside Fin National Bank And Tru accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Bokf Na accumulated 8,913 shares. 58,616 were reported by Schwab Charles Management. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Smith Moore And Co reported 6,467 shares. 7,730 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has 100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,752 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 905 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% stake. Moreover, Blair William And Co Il has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $784.41 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 26.2 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Since December 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46,750 activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider LANGFITT GARY B sold $46,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 17.36 million shares or 7.27% more from 16.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Psagot Inv House owns 14,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 986 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 74 are held by Smithfield. 9,000 are held by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 48,661 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 2,510 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 10,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,142 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 260 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.02% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Lsv Asset Management reported 1.28 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Vanguard Group Inc increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 1.38M shares to 25.84 million valued at $1.05B in 2018Q3. It also upped Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 31,744 shares and now owns 9.10 million shares. Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s has $70 highest and $55 lowest target. $60’s average target is -8.47% below currents $65.55 stock price. Dillard’s had 3 analyst reports since October 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.82 per share. DDS’s profit will be $69.81 million for 6.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 874.07% EPS growth.

