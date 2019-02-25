Cbl & Associates (CBL) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Cut Stake; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Devon Energy New Com (DVN) Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) by 87.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 26,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,782 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $151,000, down from 30,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 7.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbl & Associates (CBL) by 33.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 458,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Associates for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.205. About 933,529 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 52.50% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL); 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23,389 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancshares &. Prudential invested in 580,749 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39 million shares or 2.57% of the stock. 79,139 are held by Flippin Bruce & Porter. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,776 shares. 19,990 are held by Palisade Lc Nj. 25,350 were accumulated by Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Liability. 156,649 are held by Marketfield Asset Management Limited Co. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.17% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Gabelli And Investment Advisers holds 23,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 95,081 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Management has 0.22% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 18,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 215,752 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 438,310 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf High Yield Bonds (JNK) by 15,936 shares to 21,306 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 7,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $922.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,219 shares to 66,386 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 7,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,395 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CBL shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.84% more from 126.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.02% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) or 2.75M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co accumulated 89,521 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,890 shares. Eii Mgmt holds 7,397 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Schroder Investment Grp has 0.01% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 897,881 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 28,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intll Inc has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 133,410 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America owns 223,342 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 86,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp reported 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Comerica Bank has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). First Manhattan Communication invested in 0% or 7,500 shares.