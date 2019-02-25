Celgene (CELG) Stake Maintained by American Financial Group Inc; Phocas Financial Lifted Its Holding in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) as Share Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 39.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 124,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.04M, up from 319,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 575,939 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.47 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.57M shares to 7,363 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,018 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 88,000 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

