Celgene Corporation (CELG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Since Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 15.28B 4.12 4.05B 5.57 12.34 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 76.87M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celgene Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celgene Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 26.51% 56.8% 8.7% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Celgene Corporation has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celgene Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 33.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celgene Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 6 2 2.25 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celgene Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -1.88% and an $88.17 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Celgene Corporation shares and 82.2% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of Celgene Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation -4.9% -8.98% -22.96% -12.32% -33.15% -34.19% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.92% 0.98% -7.49% -0.32% 6.55% 7.29%

For the past year Celgene Corporation has -34.19% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.