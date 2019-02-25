Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Shares Declined; Borgwarner (BWA) Holding Maintained by James Investment Research Inc

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 14,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, down from 22,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $160.56. About 8.90M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 193.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 150,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,765 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74 million, up from 77,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 493,689 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $33.34 million activity. Shares for $3.08 million were sold by Kress Colette on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $858,685 were sold by Shoquist Debora. Puri Ajay K sold $26.28M worth of stock or 90,831 shares.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $88.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,582 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity. MCWHINNEY DEBORAH D also bought $49,882 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares. Shares for $158,280 were sold by Wiegert Joel on Wednesday, October 31. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $302,534 worth of stock or 7,692 shares. $400,018 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was sold by MICHAS ALEXIS P. $666,166 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was sold by Ericson Brady D.