Central Secs Com (CET) Holder Bulldog Investors Has Increased Holding; B & G Foods New (BGS) Stock Price Declined While Ronna Sue Cohen Cut Holding by $803,768

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 47.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 25,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,303 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $901,000, down from 54,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 1.67 million shares traded or 132.68% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 60.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 222,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 586,621 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, up from 364,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 26,089 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has declined 0.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $135,113 activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $55,308 was bought by O’Neill Andrew J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 1 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 9.25% more from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $337.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (NYSE:TY) by 79,825 shares to 162,318 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Elm Cap Corp by 163,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,559 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment.

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $138.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,665 shares to 25,255 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.28 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.