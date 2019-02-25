Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Continues to Hold Position in Occidental Pete Del (OXY); Atwood & Palmer Cut Its Holding in Cdw (CDW) by $395,912

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 419,100 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.27M, down from 423,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 497,211 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 30,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $239.17M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 5.04M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 selling transactions for $25.32 million activity. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800. CORLEY CHRISTINA M had sold 14,900 shares worth $1.38M. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,667 shares worth $1.48M. $522,282 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A.. 10,000 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $876,910 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. LEAHY CHRISTINE A sold $531,296 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,100 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc Ltd. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 845,616 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 29,976 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 32,522 shares. Shine Advisory Service has 0.08% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1,650 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 737,445 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Caxton Associates LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 5,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Raymond James Finance Services Advsr holds 0.01% or 35,255 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 60 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 2,500 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $766.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,805 shares to 72,670 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,535 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $57.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 41,781 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $137.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 67,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

