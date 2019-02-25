Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Comparison side by side

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries Inc. 1.08B 2.52 53.60M 1.22 49.61 Tenaris S.A. 7.14B 2.30 810.47M 1.37 16.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chart Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A. Tenaris S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Chart Industries Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chart Industries Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chart Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries Inc. 4.96% 5.6% 2.6% Tenaris S.A. 11.35% 7% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that Chart Industries Inc. is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenaris S.A.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chart Industries Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Tenaris S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Tenaris S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chart Industries Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Tenaris S.A.’s annual dividend is $0.41 per share and it also boasts of a 1.5% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Chart Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chart Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tenaris S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Tenaris S.A. has an average price target of $35.67, with potential upside of 30.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chart Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.1% of Tenaris S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Chart Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Tenaris S.A. has 60.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chart Industries Inc. -4.78% -16.54% -19.04% -16.1% 31.59% 29.15% Tenaris S.A. -6.66% -25.86% -26.36% -38.7% -22.83% -28.72%

For the past year Chart Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Tenaris S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors Tenaris S.A. beats Chart Industries Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipe, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as optional equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and commercial oxygen generation systems that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. Chart Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Canton, Georgia.