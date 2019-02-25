Chemical Bank Has Lifted Its Position in International Paper Co (IP) by $327,222; Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) Holding by $1.64 Million; Stock Declined

Chemical Bank increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 57.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,199 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $894,000, up from 11,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 3.16M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,801 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.55M, down from 120,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $185.76. About 1.03M shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea holds 0.14% or 157,915 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 10,688 shares. Numerixs Inv has invested 0.21% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,455 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 11,996 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.06% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 316,649 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Focused Wealth Management holds 65 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,558 shares. 10.89 million were accumulated by State Street.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, LBTYA – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By The Numbers: Is Vertex A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vertex (VRTX) Q4 Earnings Beat on Solid CF Products Sales – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.24, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19,000 shares to 53,267 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 selling transactions for $58.43 million activity. 35,095 shares were sold by Sachdev Amit, worth $6.32M on Tuesday, February 12. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 2,125 shares worth $411,145 on Tuesday, January 22. 111,431 shares were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M, worth $20.08 million. 18,309 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $3.41 million were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. The insider Silva Paul M sold 12 shares worth $1,965. On Monday, October 1 Graney Thomas sold $207,926 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 1,076 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.90 million activity. Ribieras JeanMichel also sold $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, September 19. SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821 worth of stock.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $965.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,682 shares to 12,306 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,726 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).