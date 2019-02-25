Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose While Union Bankshares Has Lowered Its Holding by $338,550; Argent Trust Company Has Increased Its Position in Philip Morris International (PM) as Valuation Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 46.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 8,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,716 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08 million, up from 17,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 2.89M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55M, down from 64,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.93. About 3.17 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $867.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1,528 shares to 9,444 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 9,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,364 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kames Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 10,096 shares. Sky Invest Gru Limited Co reported 81,407 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Mngmt stated it has 26,748 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 13,560 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blackhill Capital owns 33,024 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability holds 0.72% or 16,400 shares in its portfolio. Canal Insurance invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Philadelphia holds 4,645 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 53,556 shares. 4,000 are held by Barr E S Com.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ckw Finance Gru reported 0% stake. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,907 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 127,081 shares. 70,295 were reported by Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Com. London Of Virginia owns 1.81 million shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Portland Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,960 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Corda Mgmt Llc reported 0.13% stake. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,343 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3,694 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 24,031 shares stake. Int Inc Ca reported 8,081 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,614 shares. Synovus Corp owns 209,376 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 141,110 shares.

