Chicago Equity Partners Has Increased Its Position in Treehouse Foods (THS) by $1.83 Million; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 248.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 38,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, up from 15,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 746,588 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 4.02% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 94.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 78,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $586,000, down from 82,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 242,710 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 20.84% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold UTHR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 1.31% more from 39.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Research Co reported 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Mcf owns 188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 35,008 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc invested in 0.01% or 22,021 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 348,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity reported 0.02% stake. Brandes Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.08% or 28,764 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holding has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 50 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 6,295 shares. 55,200 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Inv. First Lp reported 0.25% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $18.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 31,200 shares to 259,500 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (Put) (NYSE:DPZ) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $15.54 million activity. 810 shares were sold by CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER, worth $96,390 on Monday, September 10. 400 shares were sold by Thompson Tommy G, worth $46,800.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $191,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold THS shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.17 million shares or 4.15% more from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 107,627 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 73,991 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 8,591 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.43 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 18,703 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William & Communication Il reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). 4,865 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,042 shares. Moreover, Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com reported 71,059 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Principal Finance Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 250,351 shares. 149,851 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 49,611 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,203 shares to 106,692 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 4,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,346 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).